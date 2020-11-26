TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 1,984 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HP by 112.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 327,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of HP by 23.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 561,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

