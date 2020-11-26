TFC Financial Management Purchases New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 20.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $142.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

