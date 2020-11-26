TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in SAP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in SAP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.