TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $72,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

