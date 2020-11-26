TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $50.75 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

