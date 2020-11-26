TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

