TFC Financial Management Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,583,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,301,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after buying an additional 152,827 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,797,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,554,000 after buying an additional 410,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after buying an additional 176,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.