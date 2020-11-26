TFC Financial Management Makes New $29,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

