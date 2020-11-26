TFC Financial Management Invests $55,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.79. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

