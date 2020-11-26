TFC Financial Management Invests $31,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 171,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

