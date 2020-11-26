TFC Financial Management Invests $29,000 in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 131,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth $6,167,000.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $20.02 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

