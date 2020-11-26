TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 505 Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,722,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,059,000 after buying an additional 365,705 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,390,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 247,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNKN. Bank of America increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

DNKN stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

