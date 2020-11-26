TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 326 Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

