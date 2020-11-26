TFC Financial Management Buys Shares of 178 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $360.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

