TFC Financial Management Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 130.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 82,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $119.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

