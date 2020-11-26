TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 500 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CyberArk Software by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 62,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $111.59 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.37, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

