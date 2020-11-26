TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 400 Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 292.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,765,000 after buying an additional 641,605 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

