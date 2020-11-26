TFC Financial Management Acquires Shares of 1,645 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 2U by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 2U by 12.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $33.25 on Thursday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

