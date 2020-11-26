TFC Financial Management Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 25,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $703.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $704.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $642.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

