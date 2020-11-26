TFC Financial Management Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 847 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.63 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

