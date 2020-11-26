Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) President Leslie L. Shoemaker Sells 36,904 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 36,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $4,522,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,012.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie L. Shoemaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 992.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

