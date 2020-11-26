Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $500.00 to $560.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research restated a sell rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $574.00 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $574.00. The company has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.