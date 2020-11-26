Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

Shares of TX stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Ternium has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 10.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth $243,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

