Teri L. Witteman Sells 1,969 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $283,024.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.18 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.62.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

