Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tennant to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

