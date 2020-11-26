Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $213,997.19 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $213,997.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,366,387.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00.

TENB opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

