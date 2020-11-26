Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 15

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEM stock opened at GBX 917.89 ($11.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.10, a quick ratio of 31.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 924 ($12.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 875.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 812.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.