Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

