Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director Acquires $3,306,177.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:TLS opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $22.20.
About Telos
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.