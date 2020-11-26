Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director Acquires $3,306,177.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TLS opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $22.20.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

