Teck Resources Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

TECK stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.