TD Securities Trims Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$30.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REAL. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of REAL opened at C$20.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.65. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87.

In other Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total value of C$73,965.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,263,758.84. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$717,079.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,406.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

