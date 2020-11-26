Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.