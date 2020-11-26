Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.09.

TPR opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Tapestry by 31.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 826,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

