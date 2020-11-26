Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $173.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

