T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,593 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $284,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,344,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,703,000 after buying an additional 53,154 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.