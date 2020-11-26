Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 1,720 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $85,851.92.

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68.

Shares of BE opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

