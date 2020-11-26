Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $5.53 on Monday. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.