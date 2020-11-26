Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

SHO stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after purchasing an additional 484,524 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 24.2% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 511,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

