Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $57.85 on Monday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

