Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Major Shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. Buys 375,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

STOK stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 65.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 305,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 122,228 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,314,000.

Several analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.