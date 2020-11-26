Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Major Shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. Buys 375,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. purchased 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $14,625,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
STOK stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
