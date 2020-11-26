Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQZ. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

SQZ stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

