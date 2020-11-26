Stewart Butterfield Sells 75,000 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,876.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Stewart Butterfield sold 50,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $3,038,842.80.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 25,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $842,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -70.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

