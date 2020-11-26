Stephen Paul Koch Sells 9,625 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50.
RS opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.