Stephen Paul Koch Sells 9,625 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50.

RS opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

