Stephen N. Ashman Sells 2,400 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.