Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,205 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,141.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after buying an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

