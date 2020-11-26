Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,472 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $193,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.
