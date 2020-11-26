StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.31 on Thursday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Get StealthGas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GASS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.