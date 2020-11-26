Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

