Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) vs. Spire (NYSE:SR) Critical Review

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and Spire (NYSE:SR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Spire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Spire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.99 -$5.72 million N/A N/A Spire $1.95 billion 1.76 $184.60 million $3.73 17.80

Spire has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stabilis Solutions and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire 0 6 5 0 2.45

Spire has a consensus target price of $73.22, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Spire’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% Spire 4.03% 8.50% 2.54%

Summary

Spire beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

