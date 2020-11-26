SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,625 ($21.23) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SSE plc (SSE.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,446.21 ($18.89).

SSE opened at GBX 1,388.61 ($18.14) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,297.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. SSE plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

